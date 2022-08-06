Indore: Bhargav sworn in as Mayor, says traffic is priority

After taking oath, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav goes to sanitation workers present in the audience and bows before them acknowledging their contribution in making Indore cleanest city for five times in a row at Abhay Prashal on Friday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader Pushyamitra Bhargav on Friday took oath as Mayor and reiterated that vehicular traffic management is his priority even as he announced that he had prepared a three-month resolution of things he would do during this period.

“I have come before you with a three-month resolution but due to time constraint, I will share that resolution with you via the media on Saturday,” he said after taking oath at Abhay Prashal.

Bhargav was the first Mayor of Indore who took oath keeping hand on Srimad Bhagavad Gita, Indian Constitution and Municipal Corporation Act. He will be out on the roads on Saturday to educate people on traffic management.

Corporators from Assembly Indore-2 take oath. | ANANDSHIVRE

Collector Manish Singh administered oath to Bhargav and 64 corporators of BJP. Congress and independent corporators gave a miss to the ceremony which was attended by many eminent persons of the city.

The BJP state president V D Sharma, urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, cultural minister Usha Thakur and senior BJP leaders were present in the swearing-in ceremony at Abhay Prashal.

Addressing the gathering, Bhargav said, “Whether it is in the field of technology, greenery, clean city, or hi-tech city, Indore will stand out as No 1 city in the country. In the next five to 10 years, we will take Indore beyond Bangalore and Hyderabad.”

Singh promised all the support from the administration for the development to the city. Silawat stated that Bhargav will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s dream city remains on the path of progress.

Sharma stated that Indore has elected a young and dynamic person as their Mayor. “With a younger Mayor, Indore is ready to take a big leap on the development front,” he said.

Sharma said that Indore is not only cleanest city but a cultural hub also.

Bhargav opts for electric car

Bhargav chose an electric car as his official vehicle. He will use an EV variant of Tata Tigor. The Mayor chose EV over other vehicles as he wants to lead by example on the environment conservation front.

Mismanaged ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony was marred by mismanagement as several party workers had gathered in front of the dais making things go haywire. Attempts to control the crowd from the dais went in vain. After Bhargav’s oath, the audience sitting in the stands left the venue. Corporators had to force their entry through the crowd to reach onto the stage to take oath.

Audience wave national flags during swearing in ceremony jam-packed Abhay Prashal. | ANANDSHIVRE

New Mayor wants Indoreans to take five pledges

The new Mayor wants Indoreans to take five pledges for betterment of their city. On behalf of Bhargav, BJP state president VD Sharma read out the pledges and the newly elected corporators and BJP workers present there repeated them.

Pledge 1: We will make the city's traffic management a role model on the lines of Swachhta Abhiyan. We will strictly follow parking and traffic safety rules.

Pledge 2: Every member of our family will plant a sapling every year and ensure that it grows into a tree.

Pledge 3: We will ensure water recharging in every household, and also play an important role in the conservation and rejuvenation of the city's ponds and water sources.

Pledge 4: Ensure that every child and youth of our family is involved in sports activities. We will participate in the upgradation and maintenance of sports grounds.

Pledge 5: As a vigilant watchdog of the city's security, we will strengthen the security of our locality by installing CCTV cameras in houses, business establishments and colonies with public cooperation. At the same time, we will ensure our active participation as ‘karyakartas’ in Indore's cultural identity, traditional festivals, and public campaigns.

