Indore: Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi at Rajwada says...Want Indore to be nation’s logistics hub like Chicago

Rahul Gandhi waves at the people standing on roadsides to welcome him during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While praising the city's cleanliness and communal harmony, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that Indore becomes what Chicago is to the USA.

Addressing a public rally at Rajwada after Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the city's centre on Sunday, he said, "Chicago has the biggest airport of USA as it is a logistic hub of USA. Everything in the USA passes through Chicago and I wish the same thing for Indore i.e. to become the logistic hub of the country."

He said that Indore should have the biggest airport in the country and he will ask Congress leaders, after they make government in Madhya Pradesh, to think over the same. It is the future of Indore and Indoreans to control the country's logistics.

Rahul Gandhi also praised Indore's cleanliness by saying that he had walked for over eight hours on city roads and looked everywhere but couldn't find litter anywhere.

"I want to congratulate the people of Indore and also the sanitation staff of the city for being the cleanest city six times in a row. Along with cleanliness, I also found brotherhood and harmony on city roads. Just like litter, I didn't find any hatred on city roads. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christians; people of all communities took part in Bharat Jodo Yatra," Gandhi said.

He also reiterated the reasons for which he had to take out Bharat Jodo Yatra and added that 'Money Transfer' is taking place in the country.

Targeting BJP, he said, "Government is transferring people's money in the pocket of two-three businessmen of the country by their wrong policies like demonetisation and poorly implemented GST. Now, the money from the pockets of these businessmen is going to BJP through which they buy the elected members of the legislative assembly to topple elected governments."

He added that their (BJP government) policies like demonetisation and GST have broken the country's backbone. They destroyed the businesses of small traders who are the main source of generating employment. "They (BJP govt) did what Chinese Army can't do i.e. breaking the source of employment in the country."