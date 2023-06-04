Indore: Bhanwarkuan Road, RE 2 Road inspected

ABP News

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC’s public works in-charge, Rajendra Rathore, inspected Bhanwarkuan Road and RE 2 Road on Saturday and issued necessary instruction.

Rathore inspected the construction work from Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar (Bhanwarkuan Road) and from Scheme number 140 to Nayta Mundla, RTO (RE 2 Road).

During the road inspection, Rathore held discussions with the officials regarding the removal of structures obstructing road construction and complete it at the earliest. Instructions were also given to complete the construction of the road connecting RTO to Nemawar Road.