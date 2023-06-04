 Indore: Bhanwarkuan Road, RE 2 Road inspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Bhanwarkuan Road, RE 2 Road inspected

Indore: Bhanwarkuan Road, RE 2 Road inspected

During the road inspection, Rathore held discussions with the officials regarding the removal of structures obstructing road construction and complete it at the earliest.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
ABP News

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC’s public works in-charge, Rajendra Rathore, inspected Bhanwarkuan Road and RE 2 Road on Saturday and issued necessary instruction.

Rathore inspected the construction work from Bhanwarkuan to Tejaji Nagar (Bhanwarkuan Road) and from Scheme number 140 to Nayta Mundla, RTO (RE 2 Road).

Read Also
Indore: Mobile phone snatcher held
article-image

During the road inspection, Rathore held discussions with the officials regarding the removal of structures obstructing road construction and complete it at the earliest. Instructions were also given to complete the construction of the road connecting RTO to Nemawar Road.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Youth stoned to death, face burnt to hide identity in Morena
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTA extends CUET exam window till June 11

NTA extends CUET exam window till June 11

Indore: Banks to remain open for benefit of Ladli Behna's  

Indore: Banks to remain open for benefit of Ladli Behna's  

Indore: Bhanwarkuan Road, RE 2 Road inspected

Indore: Bhanwarkuan Road, RE 2 Road inspected

Indore: Mobile phone snatcher held

Indore: Mobile phone snatcher held

Indore Sports Update: Workshop at Emerald Heights on Monday

Indore Sports Update: Workshop at Emerald Heights on Monday