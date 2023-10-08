 Indore: Bhanwarkuan Goon Jailed Under NSA
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Bhanwarkuan Goon Jailed Under NSA

Indore: Bhanwarkuan Goon Jailed Under NSA

Acting on a tip-off, police reached Limbodi, Khandwa Road and arrested the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:07 AM IST
article-image
Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old history-sheeter of Bhanwarkuan area with more than one-and-a-half dozen heinous cases registered against him was arrested and booked under NSA and sent to jail on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached Limbodi, Khandwa Road and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused Amrit Kataria, a resident of Vidhya Nagar in Bhanwarkuan, is a habitual offender. 

Police said that the accused have committed several heinous crimes which include murder, attempt to murder, rape, robbery, extortion and abduction. 

Read Also
Ken Betwa River Link Boon For MP & UP: Madhya Pradesh CM
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet

MP: Brahmin Federation Discusses Key Issues At National Meet

MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

MP: Hariphatak Scheme Near Mahakal Mandir    

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

MP: Unidentified Body Recovered From Panwasa

Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  

Madhya Pradesh: ADRM Returns Sans Inspection  