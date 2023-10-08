Indore: Bhanwarkuan Goon Jailed Under NSA

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old history-sheeter of Bhanwarkuan area with more than one-and-a-half dozen heinous cases registered against him was arrested and booked under NSA and sent to jail on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached Limbodi, Khandwa Road and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused Amrit Kataria, a resident of Vidhya Nagar in Bhanwarkuan, is a habitual offender.

Police said that the accused have committed several heinous crimes which include murder, attempt to murder, rape, robbery, extortion and abduction.

