Indore: Beware of digital dealings as more and more transactions are becoming e-dependent

Indore: Even as people are turning towards the digi mode more and more these days, especially following the aftermath of the Covid menace, one needs to be more careful as almost all transactions and dealings are online. E-stalkers and fraudsters are on the prowl and they can easily target people and obtain their information.

On the pretext of renewing credit cards and debit cards, issuing new ones or activation of the cards and changing passwords of cards, the thugs have duped the people of lakhs of rupees this year. The Incidents of this type of online fraud have increased by almost 30% compared to last year.

According to the figures issued by the State Cyber Cell, till October 31 this year, 158 such cases have been reported to city cyber cell office while 122 cases were reported in 2019 in the city. So far, 280 cases of only card frauds were reported till the date.

Like other online frauds, the credit and debit card frauds were also increased this year compared to the last year. Due to the lockdown, the activities of people searching online and buying online had increased rapidly, due to this, many cyber thugs took advantage of this and duped many of people by transacting with their credit and debit cards.

Annapurna area resident Anjali Tiwari said she also fell prey to online fraudsters. Last year, the a person posing as an bank official, contacted her and informed that there is an attractive offer on her SBI credit card under which vouchers of Rs 10,000 would be given. After that the conman asked for the OTP and managed to siphon off Rs 10,000 from her credit card account following two transactions. She came to know about the crime after she received messages on her registered mobile number.

//Cyber cell refunded money within months

Anjali says that after the incident she had lodged a complaint with SP (Cyber Cell) Jitendra Singh. A few months later, cyber cell officials got him refunded all the money. Cyber cell officials not only caught online thugs but also refunded money to her. Anjali praised cyber cell officers for taking action on her complaint and refunding money.

Online thugs have card information

In most of the cases, it has been seen that the fraudsters have information about the credit card, on the basis of which they contact the person concerned on the phone and get the OTP and make the incident happen. The miscreants talk to the cardholder so confidently that he is caught as a bank official, that the card holders fall into their trap and by fraudulently providing all their information, especially the one-time password, they themselves become victims of fraud.

Rs 97000 stolen from credit card, refunded within 24 hours

The unidentified person, who posed as a bank official, stole Rs 97000 from the credit card of Hiranand Shriwas, who worked as an electrician in a hotel. Sriwas lodged a complaint with cyber cell on November 2, 2020 and within 24 hours, the cyber officials frozen the money cheated by the thugs, in the bank account and it was refunded to Shriwas. Shriwas said that his new credit card was delivered to his home address a few days ago, after which the conman made a phone call to him and told that you have to activate the new card that you have received. Shrivas shared the OTP received on his registered mobile with the conman. After this, the conman stole Rs 97000 from his credit card account.

What they say

Do not share your credit or debit card information with anyone and do not share OTP with any caller, because such cyber crimes can be prevented only by the awareness.

- Superintendent of Police (cyber) Jitendra Singh