Indore: Beware! Involved in a car crash, you may be robbed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new gang has got active in the city with a novel modus operandi in which the robbers strike a car and then make the driver come out of it creating a scene on road. During the argument that ensues, another partner robs the valuables kept in the car.

More than three such cases have been registered at the Bhanwarkuwan police station. Vikas Panchal of Rajendra Nagar complained that two boys stopped him while going by car at the signal outside the Peter England showroom near Tower Square. They alleged that Vikas had crashed into their vehicle. After this, one of them grabbed Vikas’s collar and started arguing with him. The other took out two phones that Vikas had kept in his car, a hard disk and other valuables. On the same day, two other similar complaints were reported to the police in different areas of the city.

The police have started an investigation. CCTV footage was scanned, but the accused were not identified. The police have formed five teams, including one of the Crime Branch, and started investigations.

According to the police, such gangs get active during the day and in the midnight hours for committing crimes in many areas.