Indore: Beware, fraudsters trick people in innovative ways

Indore: During investigation into online fraud complaints, Crime Branch learnt that fraudsters were using a different ways to dupe the people. They were blackmailing or defaming people by uploading their photos on escort service sites or porn sites..

The Crime Branch officials have received such complaints from a minor boy of rural area and a trader from Sarafa area of the city. The conmen had send messages to people on WhatsApp in the name of providing escort service or body massage. Some more complaints were received in which people have shared their photos and other information to the conmen. They obtained the victim's contact number while surfing the net.

The conmen often get photos of relatives, especially women, from social media accounts of the people to misuse and upload photos on the Escort Service websites and other websites. In such a situation, the common man is afraid of slander and taking advantage of this, fraudster gangs demand money.

Indore Police appealed to the city residents not to share any information, photos, videos etc. with unknown persons. If a person asked for money in any way by intimidating or blackmailing, then register a complaint on the helpline number 7049124445 of Indore Police. Also, take precautions during internet surfing to avoid such frauds.