Indore: Bengali Square flyover by April after two years delay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The slab work of the Bengali Square flyover has started and is expected to be completed by next month. After the slab work, the flyover structure will be completed and then only touch up work and other post-development work will remain, and the PWD officials expect that by April 2022 the flyover will be ready.

The slabs will be placed on the pillars but it will take time for the slab to get stuck properly with the pillars, said officials.

The officials added that after the slab work, only minor works will remain of the flyover which includes painting, beautification etc.

The flyover work is going on since April 2019 and was planned to be completed by September 2020 but due to Covid-19 and many objections on the flyover’s design its work got delayed about almost a year.

BENGALI SQUARE FLYOVER

Project Started: April 2019

Deadline: September 2020

Delay: 1 year 6 months (including lockdown period)

New Deadline: March 2022

Length: 557-meters

Budget: Rs 2947 lakh (Rs 29.47 crore)

Height: 7.7 meters

Width: 27-meters

Agency: Public Works Department

Flow of traffic: over 2 lakh vehicles daily

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:51 AM IST