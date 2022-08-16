Indore: Bengali Flyover a boon for residents, say city’s businessmen

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-inaugurated Bengali Square Flyover has turned into a boon for daily commuters using the Ring Road. It also proved beneficial to shopkeepers who own shops in nearby areas. Free Press visited areas around the flyover and learned about the comfort or discomfort they faced due to the flyover, their excerpts.

Ashish Arya | FPJ

Good for people travelling from one end of the city to another end

“I own a shop in the Bhawar kuan area. I use Ring Road to commute. Now it is easy to go. Earlier, I met with an accident due to the construction work because of heavy traffic flow on this route. A biker rammed into my activa during night time when I was returning home.”

- Ashish Arya, Resident

Abhishek Arya | FPJ

Saved from traffic jams

“Because the flyover has now started no traffic jams occur at the square. Many times due to construction work long jams were a routine affair. ”

- Abhishek Arya, Resident

Dr Priyanka Tegar | FPJ

Safety was main concern

“The work of the flyover was going on for the last three years hence there were no streetlights in the area. Safety of commuters was a matter of concern. Now streetlights are back and so is the safety. ”

- Dr Priyanka Tegar

Pawan Kumar | FPJ

Flyover was walkers and joggers point

“While the flyover was closed for vehicles, residents living nearby used to use it for morning and evening walks. Nonetheless, the flyover was the need of the hour. ”

- Pawan Kumar

Ravishankar Seth | FPJ

Business will grow in the area

“Business of shopkeepers was affected due to construction work. Customers started avoiding the area due to jams and heavy traffic flow. Now things will normalise or will get better in coming days”

- Ravishankar Seth

Dr Amit Tegar | FPJ

Ambulances will go smooth

“The AB Road of the city has BRTS. However, sometimes, ambulances get stuck in traffic. Ring Road was the better alternative for speedy going and flyover will help ambulances to cover distances faster than before”

- Dr Amit Tegar

Read Also Indore: Independence Day celebrated with patriotism and zeal in city