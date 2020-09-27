Indore: Being Corona-positive can't cow down a 'positive' doctor

Indore: There are allegations galore about medical negligence among doctors and hospitals. But sample this... you may be compelled to say ‘Doctors are GOD on Earth’.

A city doctor, who has treated the highest number of COVID-19 patients probably in the state, continued to impart his expertise even after being infected by the disease.

Dr Ravi Dosi, senior pulmonologist of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, has treated and supervised the treatment of over 5,000 patients since inception of Covid-19 and unfortunately, he too was tested positive a week ago.

However, the disease couldn’t dampen his spirit of "serving" patients. Even as he is being treated, don't you think that he has taken a break. He hasn't stopped giving his expert opinions to aide his colleagues who are treating patients.

Dr Dosi was admitted to SAIMS after being tested positive. He's admitted to the fifth floor of the hospital... and is sharing his immense knowledge with his colleagues who are treating patients.

"I only want to help as much as I can. God has given me the opportunity to serve humanity and I am trying to do whatever little i can do especially at this stage,” Dr Dosi told the Free Press.



He had mild symptoms and could remain at home isolation but he opted to be in hospital for treatment so that he can impart with his knowledge which has been of huge help to his colleagues.

COO of SAIMS Rajeev Singh said Dr Dosi is an inspiration for all of the staff. “We also broke down many a times fighting the disease for the last six months. But, by seeing Dr Dosi’s passion, we all remain motivated to give our best in taking care of patients,” he added.