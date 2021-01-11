Indore: Beijing Manjha loses its teeth



Indore



For the purpose of protecting life and property and maintaining law

and order in the district, the use of Chinese thread in kite flying

has been banned.



In this regard, Additional District Magistrate Ajay Dev Sharma issued

a Probhibitory order under section 144 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Action will be taken against those violating the prohibitory

orders issued under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. This order will

be effective from January 12 to March 12, 2021. According to the

order issued, the use of Chinese thread in kite flying is prohibited

in the revenue border area of the district.

The use of Chinese thread for kite flying is a major hazard to birds and the general public especially two-wheeler drivers. On several occasions, birds get injured after they get entangled in these manjhas with sharp edge. Many times birds etc. are killed.

Pedestrians walking on the road are also injured many times during

kite flying with this thread. The strength of China thread is the

reason of these accidents and the use of this thread in kite flying is

adversely affecting the health of animals and birds and the general

public. Makar Sankranti festival will be observed on Thursday and a

large number of kites are flies on this festival. Thus with a view to

curb the activities of the use of Chinese thread in kite flying, the

Prohibitory order has been issued.