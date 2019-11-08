Indore: BEd student attempts suicide; Accuses college director of harassment

Indore: A BEd student of Tagore Education College on Friday attempted suicide by consuming poison claiming that college took him for ride and when he raised his voice against the management he was harassed by college director Sanjay Parikh and threatened that false cases would be foisted on him.

Sheetalamata Bazaar resident Ajay Mishra made a three minute video before consuming poison wherein he made these serious allegations against the college director.

In the video clip which was posted on social media by Ajay, he stated that there are no teachers in the college for taking classes. “When I asked director Sanjay Parikh for arranging teachers, he shouted at me saying he would get me implicated in a false case. When I go to college, I am made to sit on the campus for four to five hours without any academic activity. He said that the directed made him water the plants or do other menial works on the campus,” he said.

The student also alleged that he was not provided with marksheet of first semester exams even though the second semester exams are over.

He stated that he was harassed as he raised voice against mismanagement at the college.

He then opened up a pouch of rat poison and consumed it with water. When his family members and friends came to know about the incident, they rushed him to MY Hospital. His condition is stable now.

College sealed, director shuts off mobile: As the video spread, police reached the college located at Arihant Nagar and sealed it. The college director switched off his mobile phone and could not be reached. A complaint was filed by RTI activist Pankaj Prajapati with Chief Minister office about the incident. Department of Higher Education immediately directed Indore division additional director (higher education) office to get the matter probed. A three-member committee comprising GACC principal Vandana Agnihotri, DAVV director college development council Sumant Katiyal and deputy registrar (exam) Prajwal Khare.

The committee went to MY Hosptial took the statement of the victim. He told the committee that he was subjected to harassment by Parikh. OSD at AD office, SB Singh also met the victim.

Nobody takes student seriously: Ajay had come to DAVV on Tuesday and threatened to commit suicide if he was not provided with the mark sheet. The university informed that the student is not enrolled at DAVV. He was also informed that his college is not among the BEd colleges which took BEd exams conducted by DAVV. Following this, he had threatened to commit suicide. DAVV did not alert police about the threat given by the student. On Wednesday, the news regarding the student threatening to commit was published in newspapers but police did not take suo moto cognizance to foil his bid.

College recognition withdrawn: National Council for Teacher Education had withdrawn recognition of BEd course from the college some months ago - from session 2020-21. Last year, it was granted autonomous status subject to a condition that it obtains Grade A accreditation from NAAC. The college did not get accreditation, yet it continued to enjoy autonomy. DAVV stated that they would seek papers of autonomous status from the college.