Indore: BEd special ATKT exams from Febuary 8

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to conduct special ATKT exams from February 8 for BEd students who failed in one or two papers in their final semester exams.

“The exams will be held till February 11 and results will be declared in the same month,” said DAVV exam controller Prof SS Thakur.

Students, who had failed to clear the fourth-semester exams, had demanded special ATKT so that they can become eligible to apply for the government school teacher exam.

As there was no provision for the ATKT exam in the BEd rulebook, the university rejected their applications. However, the university forwarded the applications of students to the Department of Higher Education seeking permission for special ATKT exams for BEd final semester students.

DHE had permitted universities across the state to conduct a special ATKT exam and subsequently declare results within a month.

PG first semester exams from Feb 15

DAVV has also prepared the timetable for PG 1st semester exams. “MA, MCom and MSc first semester exams will start from February 15. "Time table will be released in a day or two,” Thakur said.

