e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Beautification of roads before Global Investors’ Summit in city

Indore: Beautification of roads before Global Investors’ Summit in city

“All the work regarding the beautification of the route needs to be done as soon as possible. The route needs to be well-maintained, while new artworks must be created on the walls,”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
FP PHOTO
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the Global Investors’ Summit is to be held in the city in January 2023, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal, during an inspection of the route from the airport to the Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) on Tuesday, instructed her subordinates to beautify the stretch between Airport Road and BCC.

“All the work regarding the beautification of the route needs to be done as soon as possible. The route needs to be well-maintained, while new artworks must be created on the walls,” Pal said during the inspection.

Along with the need for new artwork, she emphasised the need for installing LED lights along the way and said the airport road needed to be broadened within the stretch between the Airport police station and Bijasan Temple.

She said that Indore Development Authority department officers have to work on removing the artworks of Rajwada, while replacing them with new attractive artefacts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Barwani: Siblings arrested for cultivating cannabis on cotton fields

Barwani: Siblings arrested for cultivating cannabis on cotton fields

Ratlam: Hussain bags three medals in railway snooker championship

Ratlam: Hussain bags three medals in railway snooker championship

Indore: Employment day & OPOD programme in Pithampur on Nov 4

Indore: Employment day & OPOD programme in Pithampur on Nov 4

Dhar: Deputy engineer sentenced to 4 yrs in jail for demanding bribe

Dhar: Deputy engineer sentenced to 4 yrs in jail for demanding bribe

Neemuch: Minister of Tourism performs Bhoomi pujan of roadworks

Neemuch: Minister of Tourism performs Bhoomi pujan of roadworks