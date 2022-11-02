Indore: Beautification of roads before Global Investors’ Summit in city

FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the Global Investors’ Summit is to be held in the city in January 2023, Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal, during an inspection of the route from the airport to the Brilliant Convention Centre (BCC) on Tuesday, instructed her subordinates to beautify the stretch between Airport Road and BCC.

“All the work regarding the beautification of the route needs to be done as soon as possible. The route needs to be well-maintained, while new artworks must be created on the walls,” Pal said during the inspection.

Along with the need for new artwork, she emphasised the need for installing LED lights along the way and said the airport road needed to be broadened within the stretch between the Airport police station and Bijasan Temple.

She said that Indore Development Authority department officers have to work on removing the artworks of Rajwada, while replacing them with new attractive artefacts.