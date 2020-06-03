Indore: Be prepared for power outage during storm

Indore: As weather department has predicted squall with heavy rains from Wednesday evening to Thursday night, people may have to face power outage due to faults in electricity lines.

Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company has requested people to maintain patience and restraint in such a situation.

The company stated that its officers and employees in all 15 districts, including Indore, under Malwa-Nimar are on their toes to resolve any power outage complaints as soon as possible.

“If there is a fault, please contact on helpline number 1912,” the company statement said.

West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal had issued instructions to superintending engineers of all the 15 districts to be alert in view of the possibility of a severe storm and disruption in supply due to it.

The company has also issued instructions to normalise the supply system with complete security in a short time and to inform the executive director Gajra Mehta about the loss of property of the power company by 1 pm on June 4.

Narwal instructed engineers to lay special attention on the power supply of hospitals at these difficult times of COVID-19 outbreak.