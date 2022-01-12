Indore: Be prepared for frequent power outage on Sankranti

Indore

People in the city are likely to face frequent power outage on Makar Sankranti as flying kites and threads attached to them are going to cause electricity faults throughout the day.

The skies of Indore gets filled with kites on Makar Sankranti. When the kites touch the electricity cables they cause electrical faults which leads to power outage.

Every year, the city and other districts under Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company witnesses this situation. This year too, the same problems will occur so West Discom has already alerted consumers in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jaora, Nagda, Mandsaur, Neemuch and other places to be prepared for power outage on January 14 and 15.

During kite flying, the kites get stuck in the electric wires and due to the force of pulling the thread gets stretched and a fault occurs.

Similarly, even after the thread or kite cuts off and gets stuck in the wire, the contact of the two wire with moisture causes a fault.

Similarly, the bamboo sticks used in kites get stuck into the wires, and due to the contact of dew drops or rain, the wires develop a contact and fault occurs.

According to an estimate, at least 5000 electricity faults occurs on Makar Sankranti across the state. Also, due to the presence of many metals in China made 'manjah', the faults are becoming relatively more.

Around 10 lakh kites prepared in Malwa

In the Malwa region itself, around 10 lakhs kites are made and sold during Sankranti. There are many families in Indore, Ratlam, Jaora, Ujjain, who make kites throughout the year. At present, kites are available in the market ranging from Re 1 and Rs 100.

Advisory

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said “Kites should be flown away from power lines, transformers and poles. They can cause damage to the lines and the general public. Faults due to kites and threads on the lines not only disrupt the electric supply, but there is also a possibility of mishap.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:17 AM IST