Indore: Be prepared for early morning fog

Indore: After a short spell of rain on Monday night, residents woke up to a foggy weather on Tuesday. The density of fog was high in early hours as the visibility dropped to 100 metres at 6.30 am.

Cool winds blew on Tuesday morning, which resultantly decreased the day temperature by three degrees Celsius from what was recorded on Monday.

According to meteorological department, occurrence of rain on Monday and rise in humidity level along with cool wind on Tuesday morning caused mist and fog.

“Such conditions will prevail at irregular intervals due to humidity and rain. The city will get rain at least for a week,” a department official said wishing anonymity.

The department official also added that monsoon trough is passing through western Madhya Pradesh to Vidarbha due to which districts in western part of the state will receive rainfall and Indore district may also get moderate rain in next 48 hours.

On Tuesday, city recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below normal. However, night temperature 21.2 degrees Celsius remained one degree above normal due to cloudy weather.

With 37.6 mm (1.48 inches) of rainfall recorded on Monday, the total figure touched 1267.5 mm-mark, which is 49.9 inches.