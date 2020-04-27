Indore: Be positive to beat coronavirus, say cured senior citizens

Indore: As many as 14 COVID positive patients were cured and discharged from two city hospitals on Monday.

Patients discharged include five senior citizens which are above 70 years and a 7-year-old boy, giving hope to the elderly who are most vulnerable to the deadly disease.

Another good news is that two doctors were also discharged from the hospitals.

As many as 11 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences and three were discharged from Choithram Hospital.

Saifuddin Qureshi (73), SN Bhootra (74) and Dr Ajneya Verma (40), were discharged from Choithram Hospital.

“Being positive is the mantra to defeat the deadly virus. People should take extra care of elder people and try to motivate them along with boosting their morale,” both elder patients discharged from Choithram Hospitals said. Similarly, Dr Ajneya Verma too appreciated the support of doctors and staff.

Meanwhile, the 11 discharged from SAIMS includes a gynaecologist of MY Hospital Salma Khatoon, 7-year-old Khatija of Barwani and three patients above 70 years.

Administration officer of SAIMS Dr Rajeev Singh said, “It was the will power of patients and tireless efforts of our team which is giving their best to save the patients.”

He said that SAIMS has become the top hospital in treating and discharging the highest number of 83 patients so far.

Those discharge from hospital include Ayisha (37), Shamshad Bee (55), Dilip Lathi (54), Dr Salma Khatun (28), Ghanshyam Agrawal (75), Sultan Ali (78), Rizwana (17), Khatija (7), Beena Agarwal (72), Bano Bee (55) and Lokesh (30).

50 more patients to be discharged on Tuesday

Another good news for Indoreans is that 50 more patients will be discharged from Index Medical College on Tuesday after the second report of these patients has come negative and they have recovered from the disease. It will be the biggest lot of patients being discharged from any hospital in a day.