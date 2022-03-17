Indore: B.Com girl consumes poison, slits vein, jumps to her death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female B.Com student, Rajni Nilore, 20, jumped to death from the terrace of her house in Banganga area late on Tuesday. The police believe that before jumping, she had consumed some poisonous substance and slit a vein of her hand as well as her throat with a knife. Her family members rushed her to the hospital but she could not be saved.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that the deceased was a resident of Kushwah Nagar area of the city. The police have recovered a note from the spot. In the note, she mentioned “I had heard that the game is played only in the movies, but today I have seen it in reality. My family members should not be bothered. I am going to commit suicide of my own free will.”

She has not mentioned the exact reason for her suicide. The police are taking the statements of her family members and an investigation is underway to know the reason behind her suicide.

Police have found injury marks on her hand and throat. An empty bottle of some poisonous substance and a knife were also recovered from the water tank on the terrace of her house. Her grandmother was the one who heard the sound of the body hitting the ground and her family members immediately rushed her to the hospital.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:02 AM IST