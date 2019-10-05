Indore: BCA students allege poor evaluation, DAVV agrees for sample review

Indore: While BSc students of Khandwa, Khargone and Mhow are already cross with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya allegedly over poor evaluation of exam results, BCA second semester students of Ranjit Singh College have also joined the bandwagon.

Claiming poor evaluation of answer books of two subjects, the students reached RNT Marg campus of DAVV on Friday and lodged their discontent with exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

They stated that answer books of Mathematics and Statistics subjects were evaluated poorly and demand revaluation of answer sheets.

The students claimed that the poor evaluation would be exposed if all answer books are evaluated afresh. Tiwari initially suggested that the students apply for review by paying the prescribed charges but the students insisted on revaluation of answer books of all students for free.

Eventually, Tiwari told the students that they would do sample review of five answer books and if significant variation in review and original results are found then all answer books will be evaluated again.

For the last 10 days, the university has been seeing protests over alleged poor evaluation of answer books. So far BSc first-year students were levelling the allegations but now BCA second semester students have also raised the question on scrutiny of answer books.