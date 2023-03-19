Indore: BBA student from Rajasthan ends life in college hostel

Representational

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BBA student from Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her college’s hostel in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday. She left behind a suicide note but she did not mention the reason for her taking such an extreme step and also did not blame anyone.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Shashikant Chourasia said the deceased was identified as Priya Biswas (20), a resident of Jhalawar. They received information about the incident at around 7.30 pm and reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Her parents were informed by the police.

In another incident a youth ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Swarnbagh Colony late on Friday. It is said that his father had scolded him after he ordered a food parcel from a hotel.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

According to the police, Rohit Kotwal (21), a resident of Swarnbagh Colony was found hanging by one of his family members and he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved. Rohit was employed somewhere in the city. His father said that Rohit had ordered a food parcel from a hotel so he was scolded him as food had already been prepared at home. After that he entered the kitchen and hanged himself from the ceiling. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police.