Indore: ​BBA-BCA syllabi ready but BoS’ approval pending

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has readied the syllabi of BBA and BCA courses, exams of which are to be conducted in the annual pattern from this year due to the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.



Nearly eight months after the commencement of session 2021-22, the university has readied the curricula of BBA and BCA. However, the board of studies (BoS)’s approval of the syllabi is still pending.

NEP-2020 has been implemented in the State from 2021-22 session.

While BA, BCom and BSc were already under the annual pattern of exams, BBA-BCA were also brought under the same ambit from term-based exam system.

In view of NEP, the university was required to make syllabi as per NEP. As NEP was implemented after the commencement of the session 2021-2022, the work for preparing syllabi of courses could not be completed before the commencement of classes.

However, the university has readied syllabi before the commencement of exams. First-year exams of BBA-BCA are likely to be held May-June. BA, BCom and BSc first year exams are also to be held at the same time period.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:39 PM IST