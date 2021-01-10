Indore bazaar: Indian kites soar, Beijing manjha loses edge

Indore: Makar Sankranti is round the corner and people of the city are seen gearing up for the occasion.

A large crowd was seen on Sunday negotiating for colorful kites and manjha on Sunday. People at Pardeshipura, Mehwatipura, Harsiddhi and other areas were seen buying the kites. This year printed kites of PM Narendra Modi, cartoon characters and other designs are available. The PM’s clarion call of atmanirbharta has yielded results among kite-buyers who preferred “made in India” products. Chinese manjha was shunned by most.

Nakul Gupta, one of the buyers at Pardeshipura said that last year though I and my friends celebrated Makar Sankranti but the Covid crisis spoiled the celebration of many of the festivals. This is the first festival of the year and I am very excited because for a very long time I didn't enjoy the festival with full enthusiasm.