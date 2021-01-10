Indore

Indore bazaar: Indian kites soar, Beijing manjha loses edge

By Anand Shivre

Makar Sankranti is round the corner and people of the city are seen gearing up for the occasion

An Indian vendor displays kites printed with the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the forthcoming Makar Sankranti kite festival in Indore on January 12, 2016. The Makar Sankranti festival, which will be celebrated on January 14 this year, celebrates the beginning of the harvest season. AFP PHOTO/ Noah SEELAM
An Indian vendor displays kites printed with the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the forthcoming Makar Sankranti kite festival in Indore on January 12, 2016. The Makar Sankranti festival, which will be celebrated on January 14 this year, celebrates the beginning of the harvest season. AFP PHOTO/ Noah SEELAM

A large crowd was seen on Sunday negotiating for colorful kites and manjha on Sunday. People at Pardeshipura, Mehwatipura, Harsiddhi and other areas were seen buying the kites. This year printed kites of PM Narendra Modi, cartoon characters and other designs are available. The PM’s clarion call of atmanirbharta has yielded results among kite-buyers who preferred “made in India” products. Chinese manjha was shunned by most.

Nakul Gupta, one of the buyers at Pardeshipura said that last year though I and my friends celebrated Makar Sankranti but the Covid crisis spoiled the celebration of many of the festivals. This is the first festival of the year and I am very excited because for a very long time I didn't enjoy the festival with full enthusiasm.

