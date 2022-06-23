Indore: Battle lines drawn in race for councillors’ & mayor’s post

Poll Representative pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The battle lines are drawn for the election of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to the post of 85 councillors and a mayor on Wednesday, the last day of withdrawal of names. From 19 candidates for the post of mayor, no one withdrew their name. However, 326 candidates of different wards withdrew their names from different wards.

According to the schedule of the State Election Commission for the election of IMC, Wednesday was the last day for withdrawal of names from the post of mayor and councillors. Thus, there was a huge number of candidates at the collector’s office, who reached there to withdraw their names before 3.00 pm. Later in the evening, the District Election Office released the list of candidates for the mayor’s and councillors’ posts who withdrew their names ward-wise. In all, 326 candidates withdrew their name from the election for the post of councillor. After completing the process of name withdrawal, symbols were allotted to the candidates.

The IMC election will be held on July 6 and counting of votes will be held on July 17. The District Election Office is making all-out efforts for conducting free and fair elections.

Mayor candidates

Name - Party

Pushyamitra Bhargarva - BJP

Sanjay Shukla - Congress

Kamal Gupta - AAP

Dharmendra Ahirwar - BSP

Kuldeep Singh - NCP

Pravin Ajmera - Jansangha

Mukesh Choudhary - Socialist Party (India)

Santosh Kalyane - Aazad Samaj Party (Kashiram)

Nasir Mohmmad - Aam Bhartiya Party

Rajneesh Kumar Jain - Independent

Parmanand Tolani - Independent

Babulal Bairva - Independent

Dr Sanjay Bindal - Independent

Prakash Mahavar Koli - Independent

Pankaj Gupte - Independent

Kailash Ramdas - Independent

Mahendra Makasre - Independent

Santosh Sharma - Independent

Manoj Jain - Independent

