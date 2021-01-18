Indore: Battery car service at Zoo soon

Indore: Browse and meet the large variety of species and about 700 specimens comfortably in a battery car in Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya from this year. The work for operating battery car in city zoo has been pending for years, but it is final and on the verge of completion.

Indore municipal corporation (IMC) hired a private firm for the battery car and is working on building a booking counter at city zoo.

There will be stops at eight locations for the battery car. By paying Rs 30, visitors can roam at different places in the zoo campus. The car will be operated under BOT method.

In a BOT method, the public sector grantor grants to a private company the right to develop and operate a facility or system for a certain period, in what would otherwise be a public sector project.

City zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav said, “The construction and management work of running battery car has begun in city zoo.” He added that the agency hired under BOT method has begun its preparation work.

The company is placing all the necessary resources including booking counters, eight stops for battery car and planning for visitors.

Fare of Rs 30 per seat has been fixed in the battery car.

//Service to begin in a month with 2 cars

Yadav said, “As per our current progress, the battery car operation will begin in a month.” He added that to ensure compliance to timelines, the work is being escalated by the hired company.

“Two cars will be operated in the first round and after that four cars will run across the zoo campus,” Yadav said. Though IMC had earlier given this contract a firm, but before the work started, the firm had given up, due to which the project was stuck.