Indore-Based Prime PR Bags Quality Mark Awards For 12th Time | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime PR, an Indore-based public relations firm was felicitated with 12th Quality Mark Awards 2023 in the category of Public Relations and Communications. The award was presented by chief guest and Minister of State for port, shipping and waterways and celebrity guest Gulshan Grover (from bollywood).

The felicitation ceremony was organized in Ahmedabad by Quality Mark Trust at a hotel - DoubleTree by Hilton. Also, ceremony promoted the concept ‘Make In India.’

On the occasion, Founder and Managing Director of Prime PR, Phool Hasan said, “We understand the difficulties faced by our clients, be it corporates, or individuals like doctors, bankers and others, who have keen interest in expressing their views on society’s burning topics, but do not have a right platform."

"Therefore, through our service, we felicitate them with a proper platform to voice their concerns in time. We have adopted a conceptualized method to do Public relations and communications through a sustainable process to achieve the objectives set by our clients. Our motto is actual satisfaction of our clients,” he concluded.

