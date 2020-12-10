Indore

The city​-​based ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, known for development and promotion of improved soybean production technologies as well as seed varieties among the farmers of soybean​-​growing states is celebrating its 34th Foundation Day on Friday.

More than 250 researchers, officers, scholars and institute staff using virtual mode will be participating in​ ​the program​me​.

This year, the institute has especially constituted a “Dr Prem Swarup Bhatnagar Memorial Lecture’ on the name of its Founder Director, Dr P​ ​S Bhatnagar who devoted his scientific career in ​the ​establishment and nurturing this institute even after his superannuation till his last breath this year on 5th October. The ​f​irst ​e​ver Dr P​ ​S Bhatnagar Memorial Lecture will be delivered by the ​f​ormer DDG (CS) of ICAR and Agricultural Production Commissioner who is currently holding the post of ​vice​-​chancellor of Sri Karan Narendra Agricultural University, Jobner (Rajasthan) Dr​ ​ Jeet Singh Sandhu, while ​c​hief ​g​uest of the Foundation Day programme would be D​r​ SK Sharma, ​f​ormer ​v​ice​-​chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Palampur who would deliver presidential address while Dr SK Jha, ​a​ssistant ​d​irector ​g​eneral (​o​ilseed & ​p​ulses), ICAR, New Delhi would be present as a special guest.

During this programme, the institute is going to felicitate the retired staff of the institute who have contributed for the overall development of the soybean crop and the institute. This will be followed by dedicating the lecture hall of the institute in the name of Dr PS Bhatnagar Lecture Hall. The institute is also going to release two major publications on this occasion i.e. Rajbhasha Patrika “Soy Vritika” and also E-book: ​A​ compilation of 62​ ​Success Stories of Progressive Soybean Farmers from major Soybean Growing States of India.