Indore: Banshee screams at MY Hospital spooks staff

Indore: Staff working at MY Hospital, especially during the night shift, has been spooked by what they claim are screams of a woman coming from the basement, which is usually deserted after evening.

An audio and video of the same is doing rounds on the social groups of MY Hospital doctors and staff. The video shows some security guards talking about the screaming sound and checking different areas of the hospital including labour room and burn unit even as the screaming sound can be heard in the background.

“A loud screaming sound of a woman can be heard from the basement of the hospital at around midnight. The same was heard for three nights consecutively but was stopped from Saturday night,” a staffer said, wishing anonymity.

He also said that some of the guards and supervisors also checked the basement during the night but didn’t find anything there.