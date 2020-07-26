Indore: Banshee screams at MY Hospital spooks staff

Indore: Staff working at MY Hospital, especially during the night shift, has been spooked by what they claim are screams of a woman coming from the basement, which is usually deserted after evening.
An audio and video of the same is doing rounds on the social groups of MY Hospital doctors and staff. The video shows some security guards talking about the screaming sound and checking different areas of the hospital including labour room and burn unit even as the screaming sound can be heard in the background.
“A loud screaming sound of a woman can be heard from the basement of the hospital at around midnight. The same was heard for three nights consecutively but was stopped from Saturday night,” a staffer said, wishing anonymity.
He also said that some of the guards and supervisors also checked the basement during the night but didn’t find anything there.
“Earlier, we thought that it must be screams of a woman coming from the labour room or the burn unit, but we didn’t find anyone. After the audio and video of the same went viral among the groups in the hospital, it created panic among them,” another staff member said.
Meanwhile, a nursing staff of the hospital dismissed it as a rumour, and said that he has stayed in the hospital at night several times, but never did he hear any screams. “It is nothing but mischief done by someone to scare people,” he said.
“These are rumours about the screaming sound coming from the basement and it is mischief done by someone to frightened people. It looks like the sound is on some speaker and when a guard was deployed in the basement, no sound could be heard. We are investigating the matter and will take strict action against the perpetrator. Action will also be taken against those spreading rumours.”
- Dr PS Thakur, Superintendent, MY Hospital