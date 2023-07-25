Indore: Bank Of Maharashtra Organises ‘Customer Outreach Programme’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Maharashtra, a premier public sector bank in the country conducted ‘Customer Outreach Programme’ on July 24 across all its branches and zonal offices throughout the country. Satyanarayana, zonal manager and Nilesh Waghmare chief manager, Bank of Maharashtra, expressed gratitude towards all the customers for their trust and support.

This programme was a proactive initiative by the Bank to reach out to customers across India and enhance their awareness of the various banking products offered by the Bank. While addressing the event Satyanarayana Zonal Manager said that the primary objectives of the program were to foster better relationship between bank and its customers, exchange of ideas, promote financial inclusion, address customer grievances, and gather feedback for further improving Bank’s services. Zonal Manager emphasized that “To support retail growth, the Bank has implemented several measures such as waiving processing fees for housing and car loans, no pre-payment/pre-closure/ part payment charges, offering additional concession for women borrowers & defence personnel, among others.

The Bank has also introduced tailored products to strengthen MSMEs and implemented co-lending and digital lending measures, to provide a hassle-free banking experience for existing MSMEs. During the event, it was highlighted that the Bank’s customer-centric approach has been a key factor contributing to its growth in recent years.