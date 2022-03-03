Indore: Bank account hijackers steal Rs 33.42L in name of KYC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber police, on Thursday, arrested a man who has carried out a cyber fraud of Rs 33.42 lakh with multiple people in the name of updating KYC of their respective bank accounts.

Cyber police officials said that accused Harish Das, 26, of Jharkhand was traced and arrested from Tonpchachi village. The accused and his accomplices had bought a series of mobile numbers of BSNL for Rs 2,000 each which they used for the crime.

Modus operandi of accused

The officials said the accused had sent common messages to multiple mobile numbers in which they mentioned that the account of the persons would get deactivated if they did not update their KYC. They also shared their mobile number in the message and asked the persons to contact that number to complete their KYC.

“Some people who aren’t aware of cyber crime and cyber fraud contacted the accused. The asked them to share their Aadhaar number and other document details for completing the KYC process. The victims received an OTP on their mobile numbers which was then taken by the accused. Through that mobile number, the accused accessed the bank accounts of the persons.”

Accused perpetrated fraud in three ways

The accused, after getting access to their target’s bank account, checked the bank balance. If the bank balance was low, they used the account for transaction of the fraud money from other accounts. If the person had a good bank balance, they transferred that amount to other bank accounts which they bought for Rs 8,000. If the victim had a Fixed Deposit (FD), they took online loans against that amount and cheated the person.

Hijacking the bank account

The accused also changed the default number linked with the bank account of the person and linked it with the BSNL number which they had bought in bulk. This used to be done in the first part of the fraud and, then, monetary fraud followed.

Cops looking for gang members

The state cyber police, after arresting Harish, have started searching for the other accused involved in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:27 PM IST