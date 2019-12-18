Indore-Bangkok flight maybe thrice a week

Indore: Owing to huge ticket bookings from the city for world famous tourist destination Bangkok, the airlines may start flights to Thailand’s capital from Indore in days to come. Also, the airlines are likely to tap new domestic destinations.

This was stated by TK Jose after being unanimously elected as the first chairman of MP Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) here on Wednesday. Hariom Junjunwala has been elected as a secretary and Mandeep Duggai its treasurer. Shailendra Khare was elected advisor of the Chapter unanimously.

The TAFI has launched its 11th chapter of the country in the state. Jose said presently there is flow of about 500 passengers a week for Thailand. All these passengers land at Bangkok airport.

Travel by people of different communities in groups is an increasing trend in the region. ‘Besides, the local elite class prefers to organise weddings of their love ones in Thailand. But they have to travel there via Mumbai or New Delhi. “Therefore, we suggested airlines to start the direct flight from here. The airlines have taken note of our suggestions and responded positively,” Jose said.

Announcing the launch of the state chapter of TAFI, Pradip Lulla, national president of TAFI and Aditi Bhende, national general secretary of TAFI stated that the MP has huge potential to start direct flights for Bangkok.

International travellers will also benefit as they can visit prominent destinations like Khajuraho, Pachmarhi, Mandu, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Kanha and other national parks in MP. Junjunwala said chapter will work for promotion of tourism in the state.