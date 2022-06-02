Indore: Ban on water tankers with photos of MLAs & others

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the panchayat and urban bodies’ elections in the district, placing the names or photos of MLAs, councillors, panchs, sarpanchs and other public representatives on water tankers has been banned. An order under Section 144 was issued on Thursday.

Collector Manish Singh has directed that strict compliance with the prohibitory orders should be ensured and a case would be registered against violators under Section 188 of the IPC.

Collector and district election officer Singh has written to the commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, chief executive officer of the district panchayat and chief executive officers of municipal councils in this regard and directed them to ensure strict compliance with the order in their respective areas as the model code of conduct had come into force in the rural and urban areas due to the three-tier panchayat general elections and urban bodies’ elections. If a tanker has been handed over by any public representative to any panchayat area from his funds for drinking water, the name or designation written on such tankers should be removed immediately.