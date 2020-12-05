Indore: 'Bamboozled of sorts'... Ranger fails to count 'bamboo', fifteen days’ salary cut

Indore: Failing to count bamboos as instructed in the bamboo mission project, forest rangers faced 50 percent cut in their monthly salary as punishment.

Under the bamboo mission project, rangers were required to verify bamboo plants in farmers' fields. However, due to their negligence in the task, rangers did not complete their work within the time period.

Rather, rangers prepared a report without actually verifying the trees based on own assumptions. Because of this negligence on the part of forest rangers, the amount for bamboo trees could not be transferred to farmers in stipulated time.

Taking an action against the rangers for negligence in work, divisional forest officer (DFO) Dr Kiran Bisen slashed down the salary of fifteen days of November month. Rangers are upset with the decision and have expressed their dissatisfaction and anger.

In July, bamboo plants were planted in farmers' fields under the project. Three months later they were to be counted in the Indore, Choral, Mhow and Manpur ranges.

The validation work should have been completed in October – November, as per schedule.

The rangers made the report and submitted it to the forest, but Bisen was not satisfied with it. Investigating secretly, she found that the plant count in some places was incorrect and made up.

The number of plants reported was incorrect. The report of verification has not yet been received by the Forest Department, Bhopal.

Due to which, farmers have not received the grant from the budget of Bamboo Mission. Bisen sent a notice to rangers seeking clarification.

The amount was to be deposited in the accounts of farmers after verification. Due to this, there was constant pressure from the government. Asked Rangers for verification again, but not yet received reports. Due to this salary has been deducted.

//Salaries cut citing indiscipline & negligence in duty

Apart from the action on the rangers, the salaries of many forest workers of the forest division have also been cut. The reason is that complaints were constantly being received about forest guards and deputy rangers. According to the Bisen, the flying squad was not inspecting properly.

Many people were missing during duty time. Even some forest guards were busy in completing their jobs by sending flying diver alone. Because of them, vehicles without TP were reaching the urban border.

There is also a deputy ranger, who has been suspended four times. At the same time some forest workers have been found doing indiscipline.

Some did not wear uniform while on duty. At the same time, some women forest workers go home with just attendance.

Hence, Bisen has slashed down salaries of such employees of 7 to 10 days.