Indore: Balaji Trading at its factory in village Panda, Rau raided

Indore: Acting to the instructions of Collector Manish Singh, a joint team of District Administration and Food Department raided Balaji Trading at its factory in Village Panda near Umaria, Rau of the district.

The factory was engaged in preparing adulterated spices through unhealthy practices. The owner of the factory used to increase weight by adding maida, yellow dextrin, starch, white oil in black pepper. They were using non-standard polish to increase weight. Miss branding and repackaging of coconut powder was also being done there.