Indore: Bakery Owner Caught With Rs 10L In His Car

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SST and police caught a bakery owner carrying Rs 10 lakh in his car at Musakhedi Square on Tuesday.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said that during a checking drive, the SST officials stopped a car and found Rs 10 lakh. The bakery owner informed the officials that he was carrying cash from one of his bakeries to another and that it was the collection from his business. The officials have informed the income tax department about the seizure. The trader was going to his shop in Dwarkapuri area when caught by SST.

Seven Booked For Selling Land Of A Person To Another

Seven people including two women were booked in connection with a land fraud in the Khudel area, an official said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly prepared forged documents of land and sold it to a third person. According to the police, a case has been registered against Shantabai, Narsingh, Bhagwan, Chaturbhuj, Mukesh, Poonamchand and Bhagwanti, residents of Dudhiya area on the complaint of the land owner.

The complainant informed the police that the accused had prepared forged documents of his ancestral property and sold it to a person for lakhs of rupees. When the complainant came to know about the same, he lodged a complaint against the accused. The police have started an investigation into the case.

