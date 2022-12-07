Indore: Bajrang Dal activists catch two eve-teasers

Bajrang Dal (Representative Image) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists on Tuesday caught two youths who were teasing school girls in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. Its coordinator Tannu Sharma said that both the youths were standing outside the girls' school and were teasing the students when the activists caught them.

The workers took the youths to Chandan Nagar Police Station and complained.

Sharma said that they caught Irfan and his accomplice Irshad for molesting a 17-year-old minor. Bajrang Dal activists checked the mobiles of youths in which they found girls' numbers and photos. Irfan told the activists that he had come to meet his sister. When the workers asked him to call his sister, Irfan could not call her. He also hid his real identity. Sharma said youths who deceive girls by changing their names and hiding their identities will be caught. The Dal activists also claimed to have found a video of him marrying a minor girl on his mobile. Police are investigating the case.