Indore: Bail plea of accused in property case rejected

<p><strong>Indore</strong>: A local court on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea of an accused on the grounds that he may temper with the evidences.</p><p>The accused is identified as Sanjay Kumar, son of Lakshmi Narayan. He was found to be accused under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p><p>Informing about the case, district public prosecution officer, Akram Sheikh said that on July 23, 2014 the accused sold a plot to the complainant named Deepak Dixit located at 95, Nagina Nagar for Rs 50,000 and gave him the possession of the same.</p><p>However, when Deepak returned to plot after a few days, a house was found to be constructed on the half portion of the plot. On enquiring from the residents named as Kalabai and Mayabai, Deepak learned that they purchased the piece of land from Sanjay Ajmeria.</p><p>Upon going through the property papers, Deepak came to know that one Mahesh has given Sanjay the power of attorney. Misusing the same, Sanjay produced fake registry of the plot No. 103 Nagina Nagar to that of 95 Nagina Nagar and sold it to Deepak.</p><p>A case was registered and details investigation was underway. Defending the application, prosecutor from the state Jyoti Gupta said that as the case is under investigation and that the paper relating to case are also not seized, the accused may temper away with the same. Agreeing with Jyoti's arguments, the court rejected the bail plea.</p>