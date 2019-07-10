Indore

Indore: Bail plea of accused in property case rejected

By Staff Reporter

The accused is identified as Sanjay Kumar, son of Lakshmi Narayan. He was found to be accused under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

