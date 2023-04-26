Indore bags silver medal in sub-national certification

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel awarded Indore district with the silver medal in the sub-national certification for bringing about a 40 per cent reduction in the target given under the National Tuberculosis Programme in the last three years.

Collector Ilayaraja T received the medal during a function at Bhopal on Tuesday.

The work of the sub-national certification survey was conducted in January-February while the work of the last three years was observed by the World Health Organization (ICMR) and the Central TB Department, New Delhi.

The silver medal for Indore district was announced on March 24 in Varanasi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya, district tuberculosis officer Dr Shailendra Jain, and Dr Rahul Srivastava were also present.

Read Also Indore: Man from Ahmedabad booked for duping woman of Rs 82K