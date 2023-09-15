 Indore: Bag Factory Owners Pledge Not To Employ Child Labour  
About 80 participants attended this meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Bag Factory Owners Pledge Not To Employ Child Labour   | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was organised with the owners of bag factories by Women and Child Development Department, Child Welfare Committee, Labour Department, police station Raoji Bazaar station In-charge, special juvenile police unit, organisation AAS Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation regarding child labour. About 80 participants attended this meeting.

During the meeting, the chairperson of the child welfare committee, Pallavi Porwal explained that child labour is a crime, one cannot employ children in factories and if anyone employs children then strict action will be taken against them and their factory will be sealed.

The police station in-charge said that if any children are found involved in work, then we will register an FIR and take strict action. Jitendra Parmar from AAS organisation administered an oath to everyone for stopping child labour and also asked to make Indore a child-friendly city.

The labour inspector gave information about the Child Labour Act to the owners of factories. Information about the Juvenile Justice Act was given by committee members Sangeeta Choudhary and Dharmendra Pandya. The owners of the factories said that they will not employ a child.

