Indore: Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri route widening project

Indore: After all the hurdles facing the road widening project are removed, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will ensure that the new road between Bada Ganpati and Krishnapura Chhatri comes up in 180 days. The assurance was given by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal to shopkeepers who requested her to make sure that the road is constructed as early as possible so that their businesses do not remain hit for a longer period.

Pal inspected the route from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri. Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta and former councillor Deepak Jain (Tinnu) were present during the inspectioin.

Pal instructed them to help shopkeepers and residents who are removing portions of their buildings for the road widening project. She stated that removal of all obstacles should be done within the stipulated period of time. Pal said she was happy to see that the residents and shopkeepers were, themselves, removing obstacles before the road widening project.

Pal also inspected the road widening work underway from Antim Square to Parmanand Hospital via Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple. She instructed the officials to make markings regarding widening of the road in front of Bhuteshwar temple to Parmanand Hospital.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 12:30 AM IST