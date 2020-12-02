Indore: Babbu-Chhabbu’s bungalows, other illegal structures demolished

Indore: Continuing its anti-goon drive, Indore Municipal Corporation, district administration and police in a joint operation demolished two bungalows, each, owned by land sharks and murder accused Babbu and Chhabbu on Wednesday.

Armed with JCBs and poclain machines, removal gang of IMC accompanied with heavy police reached Khajrana area where Babbu alias Sultan had a three-storey bungalow and Chhabbu alias Shabir had a two-storey bungalow.

“Both the bungalows were built illegally,” said additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh. The IMC removal gang brought the items inside the residential buildings. Royal sofa sets, chandeliers and other expensive items were found inside the buildings. After vacating, the IMC flattened both the illegal structures in a three-hour long operation.

Singh stated that there was a phone tower also on the terrace of Chhabbu’s building, connection of which was snapped.

Apart from these, two structures on 2000 sq ft plot and 3000 sq ft plot respectively in Khajrana area were also demolished.

The IMC also toppled a illegally constructed building on 1250 sq ft plot owned by listed goon Anil Tomar at Idrish Nagar in Musakhedi area.

More than 250 employees of IMC, heavy police and administrative officers were present during the operation. Five JCBs and five poclain machines were used during the operation.

Singh stated that they had previously demolished illegal structures of four listed goons of Khajrana areas.

So far, IMC had demolished closed illegal structures of more than 15 goons, including Sajid Chandanwala. Self-styled godman Namdev Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba was among them whose illegal structures were demolished.