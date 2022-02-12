Indore: BA, BCom & BSc will be offered by every govt college in Indore division, says higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav

Indore

Higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav here on Friday announced that all 52 colleges in Indore division will now be able to run courses under all three traditional faculties.

“For instance if there was any government arts college, that college will be able to run commerce and science courses as well,” he said while addressing an inaugural function of one day workshop on National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The workshop was organised by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and was attended by principals and NAAC coordinators from 250 colleges under DAVV.

The minister said that they allowed all government colleges to offer courses in all three traditional courses under one roof in view of NEP-2020.

“NEP gives flexibility to students to choose electives from any faculties. So, we allowed government colleges in Indore division to offer course in all three faculties,” he said.

Now, now BA, BCom in BSc will be offered from all government colleges under one roof.

Expressing his disappointment over colleges shying away from taking accreditation from NAAC, the minister asked all 278 colleges under DAVV to obtain accreditation.

In her address, DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said "After a long time, we have got NEP which inculcates the spirit of our accident education. NEP-2020 is a mix of ancient and modern education. NEP implementation was not easy but MP did it without any major hassle. The provision of multiple exits in NEP is a long waited move. NEP-2020 is very practical in its approach."

Rector Prof Ashok Sharma said that the colleges should not shy away from getting their standards assessed by NAAC. If colleges are not prepared for grading as of now, they can opt for provisional accreditation. NAAC has come up with provisional accreditation policy also,” he said.

DAVV executive council member Vishwas Vyas said that the decade-old policy was redundant and Indian students had to look at Western countries for recognition. “This policy will now not only give confidence to them but also recognition for which they had to previously look at the West,” he added.

Registrar Anil Sharma said that implementation of the NEP-2020 was not easy but it was made to look easy by the MP government. “DAVV also played its role in smooth implementation of the policy,” he said.

Director of College Development Council, Dr Rajeev Dixit, who was instrumental in organising the workshop, stated that the DAVV felt the need for enlightening colleges about importance of NAAC and provisions of NEP so it came forward to hold the workshop.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 01:05 AM IST