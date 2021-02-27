Indore: Ayush-Hirak and Vaishnavi Gargi are doubles champions

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ayush Bhatt of America and Hirak Vora of India and Vaishnavi Adkar and Gargi Pawar won the title of boys and girls doubles respectively at the International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade-5 Tennis Championships organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association at Indore Tennis Club and sponsored by Yellow Diamond on Friday. In the final of the boys' doubles played at Indore Tennis Club, the third seeded Ayush Bhatt of America and Diamond Vora of India performed well and second seeded duo Sanjeet Devineni of America and Manav Jain of India 6- 3, 6–2.

At the same time, the title of the girls doubles lasted for two and a half hours In this thrilling match, second seed Vaishnavi Adkar and Gargi Pawar defeated top seeded Reshma and Suhitha Maruri pair 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-3. The winners and runners-up of the doubles category were awarded by DIG Manish Kapoor. On this occasion, Anil Mahajan, Anil Dhupar and Anton D'Souza were present. The operation was conducted by Arjun Dhupar. The winners of the doubles got 25 ITF points. The runners-up got 13 points.

Denim continues to flourish, Vaishnavi close to second title

In the boys singles category, local player Denim Yadav will go on to win the title. He will face the challenge of top seed Aman Dahiya. In the semi-finals, third seed Denim Yadav defeated second seed Sanjeet Devineni of America 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. At the same time, there was not much struggle in the second semi-final of the boys category. Top seed Aman easily defeated Dhruv Hirapara 6–2, 6–1. The title of the girl singles will be played between the second seeded Vaishnavi Adkar and the unseeded Laxmi Prabha. In the semi-finals, Vaishnavi defeated the unseeded player of America, Navya Vedalamudi, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a tough battle. At the same time, in the second semi-final, unseeded Lakshmi Prabha made a big upset to all. She defeated fourth seeded American Saina Deshpande 7-5, 7-5.

Singles category title final from 2.30 pm

AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar informed that on Saturday, from 2.30 pm, the title of the boys and girls singles will be played. The award will be distributed in the chief hospitality of Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma.