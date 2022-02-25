Indore: Ayurveda students, interns strike work across state

Indore



Students, interns, and resident doctors of Government Ashtang Ayurved College staged demonstrations on the college campus and struck work on Thursday. They joined a statewide protest against the government to press for five demands, including an increase in stipend, separate Ayurved University, and recruitment in aushdhalaya across the state.

According to Ashish Chouhan, BAMS final year student, they have written over 80 letters to the government and the responsible officials for meeting our demands but in vain after which all the interns, PG students, and resident doctors of Ayurveda staged a strike in their colleges.

“There are about seven government ayurved colleges and many private colleges across the state in which thousands of students staged demonstrations and struck work. We have met the principal secretary of AYUSH Department on Wednesday too but to no avail,” Chouhan said.

Another student Shraddha Tripathi told the media that their major demands include increasing the stipend of the interns equal to that of MBBS interns.

“Our work is the same as that of MBBS interns but we don’t get the same stipend. The government used us during Covid-19 and we worked the same as the MBBS students. We also learn allopathy and the government used us during emergencies but does not allow us to practice the same after our studies,” she said.

Other demands of the students include separate AYUSH university as there are various anomalies in the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University and exams get delayed, opening aushadhalaya across the state and appointing AYUSH doctors in it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:58 AM IST