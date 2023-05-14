Indore: Awareness the only way to protect consumer, says Dinkar Sabnis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Interests of customers will not be protected by the law itself, however, the awareness of the customers can,” said, Dinkar Sabnis, of All India Grahak Panchayat while inaugurating the 62nd summer lecture series organised by Abhyas Mandal at Jal Auditorium on Saturday.

While addressing on the topic of ‘awareness of the customer’, he said that in ancient times people in India had morality. “In such a situation, the need for consumer law was not being felt in our country.

The person selling the commodity was engaged in ensuring that the buyer was not cheated. Due to people becoming greedy day by day, the need to introduce consumer law was felt.”

“Merely making laws for the protection of customers will not work. As long as the customer himself

is not aware, no law will be able to save him from exploitation. He put forward the 3F's theory of management which stand for future, fear and fashion. We should not trust anyone's dreams about the future. One should not be afraid based on information given in any advertisement and should not accept everything in the name of fashion.”

MP Shankar Lalwani was also present in this program. Guests were welcomed by Tapendra Sugandhi, Nayani Shukla, PC Sharma, Ashok Mittal, Gaurav Sanchar, and Pallavi Adhav. Mala Singh Thakur coordinated the programme. Former IG Madan Rane presented mementoes to the guests.