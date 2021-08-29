Indore: Award for priest and St Joseph’s Church

Indore: The Vigilant Consumer Board selected St Joseph’s Church, Nanda Nagar, and Fr Thomas Rajamanikam for an award after examining the church and its work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic times. The award was given for following Covid protocols in the church, for visiting lepers’ houses in the Banganga area and distributing rations and food materials to the poor.

The board selected the church based on various criteria. The award was given by upper collector BS Tomar at a programme conducted at Lakshmibai Mandi.

Sharman Francis, the PRO of Nanda Nagar Church, secretary Sunil Raphael, and Gabriel Francis, the leader of the Liturgy Committee received the award. Fr Thomas Rajamanikam was honoured with a shawl by the upper collector.

President of the mandi Mukesh Amoliya and representatives of the Vigilant Consumer Board gave the award. An awareness programme about agriculture and electricity management for farmers was also organised.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:04 PM IST