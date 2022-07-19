Indore: Avantika Express train leaves two hours late, Puri cancelled

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the reopening of the Mangalmahudi-Limkheda section of Ratlam division after 30 hours on Tuesday after a goods train jumped the tracks on Sunday night, the operation of two city-bound trains remained affected on Tuesday. The Indore-Puri-Indore train was cancelled and the popular Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express could depart from the city two hours later than the scheduled time.

As 16 wagons of the goods train had jumped the tracks, the Ratlam-Godhra-Rajdhani route was blocked. Due to this, the operation of more than 100 trains was affected. On the directions of divisional railway manager Vineet Gupta, the officers and employees of the division worked on a war-footing to revive this crucial Rajdhani route. After testing the fitness of the track, it was reopened.

The PRO of Ratlam Division said the operation of Train No. 20917 Indore-Puri Express, which was to depart from the city on Tuesday, had been cancelled. Similarly, the operation of train No. 20918 Puri-Indore Express, departing from Puri on Thursday, was cancelled. Train No. 12962 Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express running from the city was rescheduled on Tuesday. In place of its scheduled time of 17.00 hours, it departed two hours late at 19.00 hours.