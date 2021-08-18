Indore: Autorickshaw drivers feted

Advertisement

Indore: On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, autorickshaw drivers were felicitated by the Human Rights and Crime Control Organization for their commendable work during the pandemic. They took patients to the hospitals and helped needy ones by leaving them at their destination selflessly.

Chief executive officer of the organisation, district president Ritu Jhabad, zonal president Vijaya Valecha, MP Transport Federation state vice-president Sanjya Arora and other officials were present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:01 AM IST