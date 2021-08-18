e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 01:01 AM IST

Indore: Autorickshaw drivers feted

They were felicitated by the Human Rights and Crime Control Organization for their commendable work during the pandemic.
Staff Reporter
The felicitation ceremony. | FPJ

Indore: On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, autorickshaw drivers were felicitated by the Human Rights and Crime Control Organization for their commendable work during the pandemic. They took patients to the hospitals and helped needy ones by leaving them at their destination selflessly.

Chief executive officer of the organisation, district president Ritu Jhabad, zonal president Vijaya Valecha, MP Transport Federation state vice-president Sanjya Arora and other officials were present on the occasion.

