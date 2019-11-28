Indore: Auto, van drivers will soon be on traffic police radar

Indore: Traffic Police have planned to speed up its initiative of putting certification stickers on public transport like auto rickshaw, magic van and other such vehicles to improve the traffic situation of the city. Though the plan was discussed earlier this year, it could not be implemented due to resource crunch, traffic police sources said on Wednesday.

Under this sticker certification project, the auto rickshaw and vans will be declared safe for women, senior citizen and kids. These vehicles will be geo tagged. The driver would have to pass a test designed by the police in which they would be tested on how they talk, behave, dress up etc. When the driver passes the test, a sticker would be fixed on the auto\van giving details of the driver. A safe logo will also be pasted along with numbers of police officers and police stations.

According to sources DSP (traffic) Harisingh Raghuwanshi had been made the nodal officer of the project, but at that time SP (headquarters) Avdhesh Kumar Goswami was transferred as SP (West). Sources claimed project got delayed due to Goswamis transfer.

Sources said that project was revived following the Mondays incident in which traffic constable Ranjeet Singh beat up an auto rickshaw driver, but so far police has been unable to identify the driver. This project will go a long way in overcoming the lacunae.

DSP Raghuwanshi said that the project was discussed but got delayed as the database of auto drivers is with RTO. Also the traffic department did not have the necessary software.

Every year the count of auto rickshaw drivers increases. On record, there are 21,000 autos and vans in Indore but there are more than five thousand unregistered vans and autos running on the roads. Its a long process to execute the task, DSP Raghuwanshi added.

He also said often, the same auto rickshaw is being driven by three to four persons. In one case, an auto rickshaw that had eight traffic violations against it was being driven by eight different drivers. It is very difficult to pin blame on a particular driver in such cases.