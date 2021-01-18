Indore: Auto union on a puncture spree of bike taxis

Indore: Auto union has launched a protest against bike taxis and hence the union members deflated tyres of bike taxis on Monday.

Rajesh Bidkar, the founder of auto union, said, “We launched the protest because the operation of the application of the bike taxi is fatal to the public. Even auto rickshaw driver operates his vehicle with a permit but there is no permit for bike taxis.”

He claimed that operation of all types of bike taxis is illegal. “If an accident happens, the riders will not get the claim. Youngsters from other cities and states opt for these bike taxis, risking their lives,” Bidkar said.

He added that all auto rickshaw drivers of Indore will protest against the district administration, RTO, and traffic police against bike taxis.

“Auto drivers have often reported bike taxi drivers for harassing women, breaking traffic rules and other illegal actions, but no action was taken,” claimed Bidkar.

He added that harassment towards female passengers is commonly reported against bike drivers.

“RTO, traffic police, district administration and police administration are responsible for illegal bike taxi operation, but they are not taking any action,” Bidkar said.

Based on complaints last year, district administration had shut off bike taxi services in the city.

However, post lockdown, the service has resumed.